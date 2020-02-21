Kids Cook! teaches kids ‘kitchen confidence’

Kids Cook! is a multicultural nutrition and food education program, providing hands-on experimental learning for elementary and middle school students along with their families.

Sara Robbins, executive director of Kids Cook!, says kitchen confidence starts at a young age. She also says by learning basic steps, they can learn how to feed themselves at an early age.

In Kids Cook! children are using math and learning basic culinary skills like kneading dough.

Kids Cook! has a 4-week class in March from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The classes are every Saturday in the month of March at the Community Health Resource Center, located at 1301 Wyoming Blvd northeast. Parents interested in getting their kids involved should email kidscook@kidscook.us to register.

Foccacia Bread

Ingredients

1½ cups warm water

¾ tsp. baking yeast

¾ cup whole wheat flour

⅓ cup plain yogurt

3 cups unbleached white flour

¾ tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. oregano, thyme and garlic powder

½ tsp. basil

¾ tsp. salt additional flour for kneading kosher salt and parmesan cheese for sprinkling

Recipe

Measure the water into a large bowl. Stir the yeast into the warm water. Let the mixture sit for 1-2 minutes until the yeast has dissolved. Add the whole wheat flour, stirring until well mixed. Stir the yogurt into the flour mixture. In another large bowl, stir together the unbleached white flour, baking powder, oregano, thyme, garlic powder, basil, and salt. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the first bowl, stirring to form a soft dough. Lightly flour a clean work surface. Turn the dough out onto the work surface and knead it gently for 3 to 5 minutes, using only a sprinkling of flour as necessary to prevent the dough from sticking. This is a soft dough; do not add more flour than needed. Form the dough into a ball. Divide the dough into six equal pieces. On a lightly floured work surface, use a rolling pin to roll each ball into a flat round shape about 7 inches in diameter and about ¼ inch thick. Cook the Focaccia on a hot skillet; cook for 2 to 3 minutes on the first side, until golden brown and slightly puffed. Turn the Foccacia and sprinkle with salt and parmesan cheese Cook for 2 minutes more until golden brown. Remove the bread from the griddle and put on a plate. Cover with a clean dry cloth until ready to serve.

