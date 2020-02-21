Let Giddens & Gatton Law tackle your debt collector debacle

Everyone has dealt with scam phone calls. However, scammers are getting smarter when it comes to trying to fool you.

Chris Gatton, of Giddens & Gatton Law P.C. says debt collectors pry on the ignorance of what they can and can’t do. They usually threaten people that you can go to jail for not paying your debt, which is not true. They also threaten that they are going to take your house or things, which they can’t do unless they plan on suing.

Another tactic they use to scare people is that they say they are going to have your driver’s license suspended, which again is something they can’t do.

Gatton recommends that if you are receiving threatening calls from a debt collector, contact an attorney. They can help you figure out your best options.

Giddens & Gatton Law also offers free consultations.

Giddens & Gatton Law P.C. began as a solo practice in 1997 and has grown to a team of four attorneys. The firm offers comprehensive legal services to clients throughout New Mexico and the Southwest in bankruptcy, bank collections, business law, litigation, construction law, foreclosures, and commercial real estate transactions.

Like this: Like Loading...