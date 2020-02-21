Start creating your dream home at the Albuquerque Home Remodeling & Lifestyle Show

Let 2020 be the year you start creating the home of your dreams. If you are like our Local Guide, you might be right in the middle of a home renovation and need some inspiration. Luckily, there’s a show where all of your home remodelings needs all come together to showcase what they can bring into your home.

Since its inception in the 1990s, the Spring Albuquerque Home Remodeling & Lifestyle Show has grown to be the state’s largest and best-attended home improvement event. This year’s show will feature booths from well over 100 local and national home improvement companies.

Here’s where you can find the experts to get your 2020 home improvement tasks accomplished. All in one place!

Two weekends each year, February and September, homeowners and families come to this show to gather ideas, information and have a chance to speak and meet experts in dozens of different fields. If you’ve ever had a project in mind, this is one of the places to find advice and assistance. You also have the chance to check out other products and services, sample local foods, purchase art, crafts, gifts, and so much more.

Like this: Like Loading...