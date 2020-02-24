America Prays wants to have houses of worship involved in the 2020 U.S. Census

In 2020, our nation will conduct the once-a-decade census, which is a population count of everyone living in the United States. An accurate census count will ensure that our communities receive the proper funding and representation they deserve. Many of the programs that support the families in our congregations rely on accurate census data. President of America Prays New Mexico Faith-Based Census Committee Brian Alarid discussed the census and the toolkit that to help houses of worship get involved and make sure everyone in New Mexico gets counted.

As trusted voices in our communities, faith leaders are uniquely positioned to help people understand the importance of responding to the census, for both their families and community.

That is why America Prays has put together this Faith-based 2020 Census Toolkit. The resources found herein aim to equip pastors and faith leaders to communicate the important message of the 2020 Census to their congregations.

In this toolkit, you will find information about the 2020 Census, talking points for faith leaders, social media content and handouts that will help you educate families in preparation for the 2020 Census.

