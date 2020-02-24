Are you stuck in a rut? Change the way you think

Taking the steps necessary for positive change. Are you stuck in a rut and you feel like you can not get out of it? Whether it’s at work or home, if you’re looking to make a change it all starts with one thing and that is by changing the way we think. Dianne Christensen discussed how we can change the way we think and how it can benefit us over time.

Sometimes in our wellness efforts, we can be our own worst enemy because our thinking can be very negative. Negative thinking leads to discouraged feelings which is not conducive to making healthy choices. It is not what happens to us in life, but how we choose to respond. In any situation, we can view it positively or negatively.

Neuroscience tells us that as we change our thinking, over time, the neuropathways in our brains change. We are much more likely to choose positive thoughts, providing encouragement which leads to healthier choices.

