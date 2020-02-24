Make-A-Wish New Mexico is hosting its Wine & Wishes event

Every 37 minutes Make-A-Wish® grants the wish of a child diagnosed with a life-threatening medical condition in the United States and its territories. They believe that a wish experience can be a game-changer. This one belief guides them in everything they do. It inspires them to grant wishes that change the lives of the kids they serve. Chief Development Officer Sydney Graczyk and Wine Club Manager Hollie Stephens discussed their upcoming event, Wine & Wishes.

Wines & Wishes will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020, at the Sid Cutter Pavilion at Balloon Fiesta Park. It will be an evening of fine wine, food, fundraising, and entertainment. With your help, they are hoping to raise enough money to grant the one true wish of 25 New Mexico children. Casa Rondena Winery is sponsoring the poured wine at this event.

