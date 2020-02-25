Is your computer starting to run slow? The PC Place can help

Computers and technology are an essential part of our lives. In today’s world, if our computer is not running smoothly, neither are we. The PC Place wants to help that. Owner & President Stephen Armijo and Administrative Officer Sonia Armijo discussed the importance of computer care and what they offer with a computer diagnosis.

If you call, they answer. Every tech on their team has years of experience and will professionally handle your problem. The majority of their repairs are completed within 2 business days from the time you drop it off. They work mostly from their shop, but they can also work at your home, or at your business. If they can’t help you (it’s rare), the least they can do is point you in the right direction.

The PC Place has been helping people with their technological needs since 1993. Enthusiastic to join the computer revolution in the 90’s, they were the first computer retail and repair store to locate in the Albuquerque area. They are proud to say we have served multiple generations of computer users and look forward to more.

Their mission is to sell, service, and upgrade computer equipment of high quality at reasonable prices. In addition, this company intends to maintain a superior and well-trained team of committed individuals with a positive and caring attitude. This group will utilize their creative ingenuity to solve problems and provide efficient solutions while establishing and maintaining lasting relationships with customers. With this combination, they believe they can provide quality products and services that the customer cannot get anywhere else.

Like this: Like Loading...