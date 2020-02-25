Moving Arts Espanola after school program serves in an underserved community

Moving Arts Española (MAE) provides high quality, affordable performing, and visual arts education and free nutritional and academic support for children and youth ages 3-18. Co-Founder & Executive Director Salvador Ruiz discussed more on their after school program and what parents can expect.

At MAE, their programs promote the creative, physical, academic, social and emotional health and well being of children and youth from the Española Valley and the surrounding communities of Northern New Mexico. All children and youth deserve to have access to a superior arts education and the nutritional and academic support that they need in order to succeed and thrive

