You can have good skin too with Leela’s Body Cocktails & The (Good) Skin Bible

Ayanna Freeman, the founder of Leela’s Body Cocktails, has always been committed to using plant-based, complexion inclusive products and treatments to help clients transform their skin, body, and health. Since its inception, Leela’s Body Cocktails has created small-batch all-natural skincare line with signature treatments and products. Specializing in a unique approach, Ayanna’s treatments and products address eczema, psoriasis, dermatitis, dry skin, rashes, razor bumps, hyperpigmentation, skin elasticity, and poor circulation.

As the owner, Freeman has developed holistic skin therapy services and provides supportive ethical skin products ranging from sun protection to winter salves and skin systems that nourish skin that is acne-prone, damaged from the sun, and more. She also educates clients and readers about their skin, how to nourish it properly, and how it differs from your neighbors’ sin through Good Skin Classes and books available in their Skin Clinic in Albuquerque and on Amazon across the globe.

All products are vegan (unless otherwise specified), gluten-free and are free of synthetic dyes, perfumes, fillers, sulfates or harmful preservatives.

Like this: Like Loading...