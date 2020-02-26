A to Z Children’s Dentistry celebrates Children’s Health Month

A to Z Children’s Dentistry is a locally owned Pediatric Dental office whose focus is to serve our community with patient-centric care. They strive to provide quality care for babies to children 18 years of age and anyone with special health care needs. Ashlee Aragon, DMD, MPH, MS discussed Children’s Dental Health month and how A to Z Children’s Dentistry is celebrating.

A to Z Children’s Dentistry’s office provides a wide range of services including laser frenectomy (lip and tongue tie releases), nitrous oxide, in-office sedation, and hospital dentistry. Their hope is to be a child’s dental home starting at one year of age all the way through high school.

Their board-certified pediatric dentists are trained on all aspects of general dentistry. To focuses on pediatric dentistry, they go through extra years of special training exclusively for pediatrics. Their highly trained and experienced dentists’ goal is to make every child’s visit to their offices a fun experience for them.

They have two locations in New Mexico, one in Albuquerque and on in Grants, for your convenience.

