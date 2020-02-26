Animal Humane New Mexico highlights Brad, their Pet of the Week

Do you own a pet but often find yourself struggling to find someone or somewhere to take care of them when you’re out of town? Well, now you don’t have to worry about that thanks to The Center, which is Animal Humane New Mexico’s state of the art Doggie Daycare, Training & Boarding facility. Madison Beets and Ellen Schmidt discussed The Center and to highlight their Pet of the Week.

Meet Brad! He is a 1 1/2-year-old Rottweiler cross who is looking for his forever home. Brad parties, parties, parties! That’s his goal in life. He thinks everything is fun, interesting, and meant for play, especially you. He’s a friendly, happy boy who loves everyone. He also loves belly rubs!

He seems to get along with other dogs, but a Meet and Greet is required if you have a resident canine just to make sure they’re compatible. He needs a companion who enjoys playing as much as he does. It’s time to add some fun to your life, and Brad’s the one who can make it happen!

At The Center, adopters may continue to instill the lessons expertly taught by their shelter Behavior Team during their pet’s stay in our care. And Albuquerqueans with an enthusiasm for agility, behavior training & specialty classes may seek out talented instructors to further their pet’s training. The Center’s diverse classes offer instruction for every stage of your dog’s life and at every level for owners. They look forward to seeing you soon at The Center.

Founded in 1965, Animal Humane New Mexico is the state’s leading private 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal welfare organization serving more than 10,000 homeless and at-risk dogs & cats each year. They never euthanize based on age or length of stay and since 2010, have re-homed 100% of healthy pets in their care. They support every companion animal at Animal Humane with outstanding veterinary, social and emotional care, and love.

As a private nonprofit shelter, they receive no city, state or federal funding; each dollar judiciously spent is earned or raised. They are nationally recognized as a top U.S. charity based on financial accountability, transparency, and administrative-to-program cost ratios.

