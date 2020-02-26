Comedian Virginia Gonzales is the title winner of Funniest Comedian in New Mexico

Virginia Gonzales won the title of ‘Funniest Comedian in New Mexico’ at the very first Laughing At Ya Comedy Competition held Saturday, January 25, 2020. The Hush Ultra Nightlife hosted the inaugural event, featuring 20 comedians from around the state. After a 3 minute, 5 minute, and 7 minutes final round set, Virginia emerged as the top comic in the group. The judges noted her steadiness over the three rounds, as well as her relevant comedic style as reasoning for the win.

Even host Keith Breckenridge said, “Virginia is an obvious talent” adding that she “stood out amongst all of the comics” and that “in the end, it was obvious she is New Mexico’s Funniest Comedian.”

Competition Judge Scotty Goff stated, “What a pleasure to watch a consummate professional such as Virginia Gonzales take the stage like the Gran Dam of comedy she proved herself to be.” He joined comedian Tommy Black and radio personality Benny Martinez on the judges’ panel in a unanimous vote for Virginia.

The event was put on by LB Johnson of 3 Kings & a Lady Promotions, who is already planning the next competition. “We had 20 of the best comics from New Mexico,” he said adding, “Virginia was one of the only comedians that stayed consistent from start to finish and she was hilarious.”

In addition to the $500 prize money, Virginia will be part of an upcoming 3-city tour and get her own 30-minute comedy special. The tour will also include her choice of two comedians from the top 10 in the competition. In response to her win, Virginia said, “I am so grateful to have been given the opportunity to compete. Every time I get on stage it is a dream come true. Winning the title of Funniest Comedian in New Mexico is such a blessing!

Virginia is now exploring a budding acting career with several small roles to her credit and will be donating her prize money to U-TURN for Christ New Mexico.

Virginia is a 20-year veteran of the comedy scene with a vast history of life experience to fuel her comedic style. From Prison Guard to Sunday School Teacher to Certified Property Manager, Virginia shines on stage with confidence and wisdom only real life can give you. She is represented professionally by Phirgun Mair Worldwide in Rio Rancho, NM.

Like this: Like Loading...