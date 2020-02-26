NM National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Academy is enrolling for their July class

The New Mexico National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Academy is a 17 1/2 month program that starts with a demanding 22-week quasi-military residential phase in which cadets live in Roswell. This is followed by a year of mentoring support to help the cadets maintain positive lifestyles. Brigadier General, Deputy Adjutant General, NM National Guard Miguel Aguilar and Recruiting & Admissions Supervisor Sabrina Lara discussed the program, who is eligible, and when classes start.

During the residential phase, they focus on the development of the whole person through training of the 8 Core Components which are designed to instill healthy, life-long skills that have been time-proven to lead to success. In this phase, all cadets will live in upgraded military barracks, work towards earning a GED, and are eligible to receive college credits from Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell.

The 12-month Post-Residential Mentoring Phase features monthly contact with a trusted adult who helps the cadet stay on track and remain focused on their life goals.

