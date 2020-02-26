Rome & Duddy are kicking off their ‘Friends and Family Tour’ in the Duke City

Rome Ramirez, the smooth harmonic lead singer from Sublime with Rome will join Duddy, iconic vocalist and guitarist of Dirty Heads, this Winter as they embark on a two-month tour. Kicking off the tour, the duo, Rome & Duddy, are set to release a new single “And It Stoned Me” to give fans a little taste of what is to come!

The Rome & Duddy project was born in 2008 when Rome and Dirty Heads released “Lay Me Down”, which would go on to be the first song in history from an independent label to reach #1 on Billboard’s rock songs chart. The song remained on Billboard’s alternative chart for 11 weeks and earned a gold record RIAA certification. Now billed as Rome & Duddy the duo is due to release a new single, their version of the Van Morrison song, “And It Stoned Me.” The new song will come out as they hit the road for the Rome & Duddy Friends and Family Tour!

While on tour, fans can expect to hear unplugged and raw versions of their recorded material, for the intimate and stripped-down show. Setlist to include fan-favorite songs from Sublime with Rome and Dirty Heads alongside, new-yet to be released material from the Rome & Duddy collaboration. Micah Brown of Iration will open on select dates, making it an all-star night with some of the scene’s favorite artists. Tickets are on sale now with entry VIP packages to include early entry to the show, exclusive show t-shirts, posters, and up-graded VIP packages will also include meet and greets with Rome and Duddy, and collectible VIP laminate. VIP packages are on sale now.

“The friends and family tour is to celebrate me and Duddy knowing each other for over 10 years. We both got our starts performing with the acoustic guitar and our voice. That’s it. We just wanted to get together and bring it to the fans. Really broken down and will play some new stuff we have cooking up. Hopefully, we’ll be able to expand on this and bring other singers from bands who may want to come out on the road and do this every year with us,” comments Rome.

Rome Ramirez became the lead singer of Sublime over 10 years ago catapulting the band back into the limelight and critical acclaim. Duddy B is 1/5 of the Southern California band Dirty Heads who gained critical acclaim and a massive fan base with their signature sounds that captured the So. Cal vibe; and he is the host of the very popular “Feelin’ Good with Duddy” podcast. For over a decade, Rome and Duddy have been collaborating together, creatively and as friends.

