National Fiery Foods & Barbecue Show has some of the hottest foods in the state

The 32nd annual National Fiery Foods & Barbecue Show is approaching. Hundreds of exhibitors are preparing their best fiery gourmet foods, sauces, spices, sweet-heat treats and rubs to showcase at Sandia Resort and Casino February 28, 29 and March 1, 2020, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The event will feature more than 1,000 different products from the U.S. and around the world for tasting and purchase. Fiery Foods Show Founder Dave DeWitt and Food Expert Gwyneth Doland discussed the show and what people can expect this year for the event.

The Fiery Foods Show is the country’s largest gathering of fiery food products and barbecue sauces. The 2019 event welcomed a record number of attendees and show organizers expect even more for the 32nd year.

