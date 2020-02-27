United Way of Central New Mexico is offering tax help to New Mexicans

United Way of Central New Mexico offers free tax preparation to families who make $56,000 per year or less. They will help you prepare and file both state and federal returns. Jeffrey Ledbetter, who heads this Tax Help program, discussed where to find a location around town, what to bring to your free appointment and which tax credits you may be eligible for.

United Way of Central New Mexico is a 501©(3) nonprofit that serves Bernalillo, Sandoval, Torrance and Valencia Counties. UWCNM believes in a holistic approach to solving issues faced by our community. We collaborate with partners from many sectors to employ a collective impact approach that utilizes results-based accountability.

