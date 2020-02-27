West End Productions presents ‘The Dumb Waiter’

West End Productions is a theatre company dedicated to creating top-quality theatre, film, and video, with a primary focus on writers from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales past and present. They are proud to present The Dumb Waiter. Yanning Morin, who plays Ben, and Carl Savering, who plays Gus, discussed the production and how audiences can catch a show.

One of his most recognized and acclaimed plays, Harold Pinter’s The Dumb Waiter is a humorous and provocative story. Told through Pinter’s unmistakable wit and poignant pauses, The Dumb Waiter is recognized for its exceptional writing and subtle character development.

Gus and Ben are on the job, waiting and listening. Into the waiting, silence rattles the dumb waiter with extraordinary demands for dishes they cannot supply – and who is operating the dumb waiter in an empty house?

“THE DUMB WAITER is a suspense play, mysterious almost mystic.” —NY World-Telegram & Sun.

“…a distinguished gift for sheer, old-fashioned theatrical effectiveness, including the use of melodramatic suspense and the hint of sinister forces lying in ambush.” —NY Post.

Event details

The Dumb Waiter

March 6th – March 22nd, 2020

VSA Nth 4th Art Center

4904 4th St NW

Albuquerque, NM 87107

LOOP SYSTEM WITH HEADSETS AVAILABLE!!

(Please give at least 24 hours notice for headsets).

TICKET PRICES (NO ADDED FEES):

TLC, STUDENT, SENIOR: $22

EARLYBIRD: $23

GENERAL ADMISSION AT THE DOOR: $25

VERY GENEROUS STUDENT GROUP DISCOUNTS PLEASE CONTACT (505) 404-8462

