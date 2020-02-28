ABQ to Do highlights a star party, guitar lessons, and Teen Night at Explora

ABQ to Do stopped by to highlight some of this weekend’s events around the Duke City.

Teen Night at Explora: Leap into 2020! Join us for this FREE Teen Takeover at Explora for ages 12–19. Bring your school ID for admission!

Free fun & free food! Enjoy games, telescopes, origami, door prizes, and more. This event is brought to you by Explora and the City of Albuquerque.

Friday, February 28th

6:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Explora

TAAS Star Party: The Albuquerque Astronomical Society and the Open Space Visitor Center will co-host a family-friendly star party. Craft-making activities, an astronomy talk at 7 pm, safe viewing of the sun at 5 pm and night sky viewing with a variety of telescopes on the back patio.

Saturday, February 29th

5 PM – 9 PM

Aquila Theatre performs George Orwell’s 1984: In the visionary novel 1984, George Orwell depicts a society controlled by a totalitarian government repressing any subversive tendencies. “Big Brother” is always watching and technology is wielded as a weapon to inundate citizens with propaganda and monitor thoughts and actions. This stage production, adapted from the book and performed by Aquila Theatre, provides the kind of evocative, innovative storytelling that suits the company’s bold, ensemble-driven, physical style.

Sunday, March 1st, 2020

3 PM

Popejoy Hall

Family Fun Days: Play, learn and explore with the entire family! There are two ways to participate, you choose: Come inside to explore, learn, read, craft and experiment with us! Sign out a nature backpack and head outside. Each pack is filled with guidebooks, tools, and activities for explorers of all ages!

Sunday, March 1st, 2020

12 PM – 5 PM

Bachechi Open Space, 9521 Rio Grande Blvd. NW

Los Padillas Community Center Guitar Classes: Every Sunday through May 3 Los Padillas Community Center is offering guitar classes. The cost is $15 for the first participant and just $10 for each additional participant in your group. Max 12 per age group.

Sunday, March 1st, 2020

12 PM – 3 PM

Los Padillas Community Center, 2117 Los Padillas Rd. SW

