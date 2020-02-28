Mother Road Theatre Company presents ‘Shining City’

Mother Road Theatre Company creates marvelously magical and wonderfully curious experiences for and with all those willing to take the journey with them. They are pleased to start the new decade with Conor McPherson’s Shining City. Actors Brian Haney and Colin Jones and the director Vic Browder discussed the production and what audiences can expect.

Set in present-day Dublin, a man seeks help from a counselor, claiming to have seen the ghost of his recently deceased wife. What begins as an unusual encounter becomes a struggle between the living and dead, a battle that will define both men for the rest of their lives. In this contemporary ghost story, Conor McPherson explores what it means to lose faith in God, in relationships, and one’s self.

Shining City will be presented at MRTC @ MTS, 6320 Domingo Rd. NE, 87108. The show runs from February 28 – March 15. Performances will be Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. For tickets or more information, please contact the MRTC box office at 505-243-0596 or go to their website.

