You can catch Josh Blue at The Stage at the Star

Josh Blue is returning to The Stage to perform four shows at The Star on Friday, February 28th through Saturday, February 29th. He’s returning from his appearance at The Stage in 2017.

Following his groundbreaking win on NBC’s Last Comic Standing in 2006, Josh Blue has risen through the ranks to become a well-established headliner at venues throughout the world. In 2018, Josh crushed his set on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In the same year, he was honored with a performance at the William H. Macy Gala at the prestigious Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, Canada. He wrapped up 2018 by recording his fifth-hour special at his home club, Comedy Works in Denver, CO. Josh does over 200 shows a year, continuing to spread laughter and break down stereotypes of people with disabilities. His stand-up routine is in a constant state of evolution and his off-the-cuff improvisational skills guarantee that no two shows are alike.

He was the first comedian to perform stand-up on The Ellen DeGeneres and he became the first comic to premiere a stand-up special on the big screen when 7 More Days in the Tank was shown in movie theaters across the country. It also aired on Bravo Network. Josh starred in Comedy Central Presents: Josh Blue in 2011. His third one-hour special Sticky Change aired on Showtime and Netflix. In 2016, Josh released his fourth one-hour special, DELETE on HULU and Amazon. Josh dropped a music CD Josh Blue and the Hooligan Stew Review with some original songs. It has been described as “Tom Waits meets the Muppets.”

Event details

Friday, February 28th, 7 PM & 9:30 PM

Saturday, February 29th, 7 PM & 9:30 PM

This event is 21 and over. Any Ticket holder unable to present valid identification indicating that they are at least 21 years of age will not be admitted to this event, and will not be eligible for a refund.

