New Mexico Association for the Education of Young Children is holding their annual Childhood Conference

The New Mexico Association for the Education of Young Children (NMAEYC) is the New Mexico state affiliate of the National Association for the Education of Young Children – the largest organization representing children in the world. They conduct statewide work that supports early childhood educators by providing professional development, advocacy, accreditation, and membership by promoting quality care and education for the well being of young children, birth to eight-years-old. They do so by working and collaborating through unique community partnerships throughout the state, and they have 800 members. NMAEYC Executive Director Alicia Borrego and School and Community Programs Manager of Explora discussed their upcoming Early Childhood Conference and about how important community partnerships are.

Join the NMAEYC for the largest conference in New Mexico for Early Childhood Professionals. Over fifty seminars and four full-day sessions to help promote quality early childhood educational practices and two days of an exciting exhibit hall with hands-on activities, exhibits, and resources.

Like this: Like Loading...