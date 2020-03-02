New Mexico Breastfeeding Task Force is holding their annual conference

The New Mexico Breastfeeding Taskforce (NMBTF) promotes breastfeeding and supports mothers, families, and communities by helping to create supportive environments in which breastfeeding is the cultural norm. The purpose of NMBTF is to bridge the gap in breastfeeding disparities by ensuring all families have the support they need to reach their breastfeeding goals.

Their Annual Conference in March will feature industry experts who will discuss topics on advanced breastfeeding concepts, challenges facing and solutions for breastfeeding families, the latest healthcare findings regarding breastfeeding and other family and community-focused topics. The two-day conference will feature several breakout sessions and keynote speakers, Dr. Niles Bergman. There will also be networking opportunities for those attending.

NMBTF has 13 community chapters throughout the state committed to creating supportive environments for breastfeeding. Chapters include:

Eddy County

Four Corners

Grant County

Greater Albuquerque Area

Hidalgo County

Las Cruces

Otero County

Rio Arriba County

San Felipe Pueblo

Sandoval County

Santa Fe County

Taos County

Valencia County.

The mission of the New Mexico Breastfeeding Task Force is to create supportive environments in which breastfeeding is the cultural norm.

