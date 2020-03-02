New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology is hosting their annual Inventors and Entrepreneurs Workshop

New Mexico Tech is hosting its annual Inventors and Entrepreneurs Workshop which is an event for facilitating the progression of ideas from conception to market. These two days are devoted to creativity and personal success for all who attend. Director of the NMT Office of Innovation Commercialization Peter Anselmo and Post-Doctoral Fellow Danielle Turner discussed the workshop and what people

The Workshop is highlighted by a signature event, call the Wolves’ Den. Similar to the popular Shark Tank television show, the Wolves’ Den will feature inventors presenting their ideas to a panel of successful, experienced investors and entrepreneurs. Presenters will be selected based on invention summaries submitted to an NMT committee. The basis for the Wolves Den is intellectual property (IP). All presenting inventors will be showcasing commercialization ideas that are built around IP that is either protected or protectable.

Event details

Inventors and Entrepreneurs Workshop

March 27th & 28th

New Mexico Tech Campus

Socorro, NM

Like this: Like Loading...