Registration is open for the 26th Annual Mudd Volleyball Tournament

It’s always a good time for Mudd Volleyball and it’s even better when you can help out kids who need it most in the process. That’s exactly what you can do at the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation’s 26th Annual Mudd Volleyball Tournament. Executive Director Monet Silva and Board Member and Mudd Chair Andres Sisneros discussed the event and how you can gather a team and get involved.

Mudd Volleyball is a charitable and recreational volleyball tournament played in the Mudd! Players must be 18 years of age to get in the Mudd. Teams are guaranteed 5 round robin games with rally scoring, weather permitting. Winning teams will advance to playoff rounds. Your team can include 12 players. Teams may have up to 8 players on the court at any time and no fewer than 6 players on the court at any time. Teams must be co-ed with at least half the players on the court being female.

Mudd Volleyball is June 6th, 2020. Games will start at 9 AM sharp, so arrive early and beat the traffic. The gates will open at 6:30. The event is located just south of Albuquerque at the corner of Rio Bravo and 2nd Street. Take either the Gibson Exit or the Rio Bravo exit. Remember to plan ahead and carpool!

Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation (CTHF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to enhance the lives of Carrie Tingley Hospital patients and children with physical disabilities and their families throughout New Mexico. CTHF empowers children and families to reach their full potential through three primary programs:

The Carrie Tingley Hospital Program, which funds equipment and research for New Mexico’s only pediatric rehabilitative hospital. The Quality of Life Program, which offers fully accessible recreational and sports opportunities such as adaptive camps, wheelchair basketball, sled hockey, and adaptive cycling. The Patient and Family Assistance Program, which provides these children and families with emergency financial assistance, vehicle/home modifications for wheelchair accessibility, and medical/therapeutic equipment not covered by insurance.

In just over 56 years, these programs have increased access to quality healthcare and adaptive services for children with physical disabilities, bridging the gap in equity and inclusion across New Mexico.

