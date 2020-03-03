Let The County Line of Albuquerque be your next place for events

If you’re looking to indulge in the best barbeque Albuquerque has to offer, look no further than The County Line of Albuquerque. General Manager Steve Renfro and Events Coordinator Molly McGehee discussed The County Line and a way to get free barbeque through social media.

The “All You Can Stand” plate is a featured plate of the County Line of Albuquerque. It comes with Brisket, Sausage, Chicken, Turkey, Beef Ribs, and Pork Ribs. Sides include potato salad, coleslaw, and beans. Soft drinks and their legendary homemade bread is also included! To finish it off, you can enjoy their Cobbler A la Mode.

Since 1984, The County Line has been Albuquerque’s home for Legendary Texas BBQ. With their spectacular city and mountain views, they are the perfect place to spend your next special event, graduation, wedding reception, or just a great night out. With their open floor plan, they can accommodate large groups from 20-200, and their all-you-can-eat family-style service means no one leaves hungry!

