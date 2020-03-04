Membership Madness with the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce

Established in 1975 by 14 members of the Hispanic business community, the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce (AHCC) is an organization focused on improving education and economic development opportunities in Albuquerque and throughout the state of New Mexico. Director of Membership and Events & Sponsorship Shannon Jacques and Vice President Jim Garcia discussed their new membership initiative.

In March, the AHCC his holding their “Membership Madness”. That’s where they’ll take 62 businesses who are either brand new to the chamber or are just coming on or have been reached out to and the AHCC will hold their own bracket tournament. In the end, there will be a winner with a fantastic prize.

Currently, the AHCC is a community of approximately 1,200 business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals committed to scaling small businesses and empowering individuals through economic growth and wealth creation. The AHCC is the largest Hispanic chamber in the country and the largest chamber of commerce in New Mexico. Our membership is comprised of approximately 60% Hispanic-owned Businesses and 40% Non-Hispanic-Owned Businesses. While being a historically Hispanic-focused association, we are inclusive and proud to consider ourselves the Small Business Chamber of not only Albuquerque but of the state of New Mexico.

Like this: Like Loading...