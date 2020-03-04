PNM is celebrating Earth Day with 50 days of change

Headquartered in Albuquerque, PNM is the largest energy provider in New Mexico, serving 530,000 customers throughout the state. PNM has been serving New Mexico since 1917. PNM Spokesperson Shannon Jackson discussed how PNM is celebrating

We are New Mexicans and New Mexico can trust us as reliable community partners. This year, PNM is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day with 50 days of change. They’re taking steps to improve the environment across New Mexico. They will also have dozens of ways you can choose to make a difference. Together, we can help make our corner of the planet a little greener. Earth Day is more than a day. It’s their commitment.

