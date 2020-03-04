Rich Ford is hosting their 59th Anniversary Celebration

Celebrating 59 years in business all month long, Rich Ford is inviting you out to enjoy their anniversary with plenty of great deals and great entertainment. Rich Ford President Dennis Snyder discussed their celebration event and how you can get involved.

Come join Rich Ford as they celebrate their 59th Anniversary Celebration. Big Foot is coming back to crush cars. There will also be car clubs all month long, drag car displays, obstacle courses, a giant slide and so more for the kids.

There will be hotdogs and refreshments every weekend. Plus, Blake’s Lot-A-Burger will be serving free green chile burgers on Saturday, March 7th & March 14th.

Like this: Like Loading...