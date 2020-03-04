You can help Animal Humane New Mexico by shopping at their thrift store

Among the many components of Animal Humane New Mexico’s fundraising is their thrift shop. With hundreds of unique finds and a vital mission behind the sales, this is one thrift shop unlike any other.

Who knew shopping could help pets? Animal Humane’s Thrift Shop generates over 12% of their shelter’s annual budget. Donated furniture, kitchenware, and clothing are just a few of the items you can purchase to help pets.

Donate

Gently used items are always needed for sale at their Thrift Shop! Proceeds from your gifts benefit the pet residents in their care, and your donation is tax-deductible.

Donation drop-off hours: 10 am – 4 pm Monday – Saturday

The thrift shop will gladly assist in picking up your large donations of furniture for FREE! Please call 505.938.7915 to schedule or visit their website to schedule a pickup.

While they very much appreciate the thoughtfulness of your saleable donations, they cannot accept the following: Mattresses, Sofa Sleepers, Box Style TVs, Printers, Metal Desks, Broken/Damaged Items or Building/Construction Materials. Items accepted are also subjected to Animal Humane’s staff’s discretion.

Event details

Anniversary Sale

Animal Humane’s Thrift Shop

March 7th & 8th

Anything in the store will be 25% off excluding dog food.

