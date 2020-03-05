La Finca Bowls uses organic ingredients for a healthy on-the-go experience

La Finca Bowls is a from-scratch kitchen, sourcing local and organic ingredients for a fresh and fast, health on-the-go experience. They are a 100% gluten-free restaurant and are vegan and vegetarian-friendly with a cornucopia of variety and options. Partners and Owners Mekala Kennedy and Nathan Sauceda-Halliday discussed the business and even showed off some of their options.
What’s in a La Finca Bowl:
Herb Roasted Chicken Breast, Tri-Color Quinoa, Roasted Beets, Roasted Acorn Squash, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Dairy/Nut Free Pesto, Crispy Onions, Purple Daikon Radish
Recipe
- 1C cooked quinoa
- 4oz herb-rubbed chicken breast
- 2oz roasted beets
- 2oz roasted squash
- 2oz cherry tomatoes sliced avocado
- 2oz dairy/nut-free pesto
- a scoop of Crispy onions
- shaved radish for garnish
