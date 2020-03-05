Community

La Finca Bowls uses organic ingredients for a healthy on-the-go experience

La Finca Bowls is a from-scratch kitchen, sourcing local and organic ingredients for a fresh and fast, health on-the-go experience. They are a 100% gluten-free restaurant and are vegan and vegetarian-friendly with a cornucopia of variety and options. Partners and Owners Mekala Kennedy and Nathan Sauceda-Halliday discussed the business and even showed off some of their options.

What’s in a La Finca Bowl:

Herb Roasted Chicken Breast, Tri-Color Quinoa, Roasted Beets, Roasted Acorn Squash, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Dairy/Nut Free Pesto, Crispy Onions, Purple Daikon Radish

Recipe

  • 1C cooked quinoa
  • 4oz herb-rubbed chicken breast
  • 2oz roasted beets
  • 2oz roasted squash
  • 2oz cherry tomatoes sliced avocado
  • 2oz dairy/nut-free pesto
  • a scoop of Crispy onions
  • shaved radish for garnish

