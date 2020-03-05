Landmark Musicals presents ‘Oliver’

Landmark has been producing musicals In Albuquerque since 2008. It concentrates on reimagining the classes and presents in the Rodey Theater with live, professional orchestras. They are proud to present Oliver at Rodey Theatre. Actor, who plays Fagin, Gary Bearly discussed the production and how you can catch a show.

The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance among petty thieves and pickpockets led by Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim takes him in. Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes to kidnap him back. Oliver! is one of the most beloved family musicals of all time – featuring Food, Glorious Food and As Long as He Needs Me.

Event details

Oliver

March 14th – March 29th

Rodey Theater on the UNM Campus

7:20 PM, matinee 2 PM

Tickets: $22, $24, $26

