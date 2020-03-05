‘Prodigies: A Million Dreams’ is a night of ultra-talented young musical prodigies

Three ultra-talented young musical prodigies–Angelica Hale, Karolina Protsenko, and Kayden Kelly– for a night of inspiration and awe-inspiring performances at Santa Fe’s Lensic Theater. Bring the whole family!

Angelica Hale (12) is an extraordinarily talented singer-songwriter and actress from Atlanta, Georgia, who sang her way into the hearts of America on Season 12 of America’s Got Talent as the youngest runner-up in the show’s history.

Violin phenom and YouTube sensation Karolina Protsenko (11) was born in Ukraine and lives in Santa Monica, California. She took the Internet by storm covering difficult pop songs with ease and expertise, and her popularity grew so much that she was featured on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Santa Fe’s very accomplished musician Kayden Kelly (12) has been playing piano since he was five, the violin from age seven, and has been a violinist of the Santa Fe Youth Symphony program since he was eight. He is a prizewinner of piano competitions in New Mexico as well as nationally and internationally.

Partial proceeds from the event will go to support Gardenia Jungle Entertainment’s mission of supporting music in schools.

Event details

Prodigies: A Million Dreams

Saturday, March 7, 2020, 7:30 PM

Lensic Performing Arts Center

Buy tickets on their website.

