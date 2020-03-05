Rosetta Ann offers fairytale gowns and a photography experience

Rosetta Ann specializes in creating a fairytale experience for each client. Whether that is just creating a custom gown or having a client book a fairytale photography session with her. Photographer Rosetta Hoppman and Jewelry Designer Jerrica Armijo promoted the experience that is offered and discussed more on the design aspect of the business.

Her whole business and brand is about enabling women to come into their true identity of royalty, beauty and true worth!

Rosetta Ann started photography 7 years ago and really focused on trying her best to create a special experience. This experience includes professional hair and makeup, a swag bag filled with luxurious items to help the women prepare for the session, delicate finger foods and beverages the day of the shoot. Custome gown and accessories( crown, headpiece or jewelry) and so much more!

She started creating gowns as a part of her photography sessions but as she got better at creating them she started to design custom gowns for weddings and special events. Now she is open for business if someone wants to have her create a special gown for them.

