Zia Beverages wants you to buy local

Non-alcoholic beverages manufactured in New Mexico. Zia beverages contain ingredients such as pinon, watermelon, yucca root, and red chile sourced locally. Nothing artificial, no preservatives. President Ryan Leon and Brand Ambassador from Zia Pueblo David Pino discussed business, how the idea came up, and where you can grab your hands on these beverages.

Their story

At the heart of Zia Beverages is married couple Christalyn Concha and Ryan Leon. Christalyn is a 2001 MBA UNM Anderson School of Management graduate with an emphasis on marketing. Concha is also a professional Graphic Designer and Event Planner. Ryan Leon has over 18 years of experience in the beverage industry. He was CEO and Co-Founder of Cowboy UP Energy and involved with successful beverage brands including SoBe, Monster, and Rockstar. Leon understands the beverage industry while taking a holistic approach to business – local indigenous ingredients, grassroots marketing, and giving back to others and the planet. The couple resides on the Taos Pueblo reservation with their three children.

Currently, they have four flavors of craft soda: Root Beer, Ginger Ale, Sandia, and Pinon Cola.

