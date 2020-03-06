ABQ to Do highlights events around the Duke City

It’s finally Friday, which means ABQ to Do is here to highlight some of the events going around this weekend around the Duke City.

Meet the Kimo: Get to know this beloved landmark located in the center of Downtown Albuquerque during The ABQ Artwalk. Stop by the Historic KiMo Theatre for a bite from Rock-A-Belly Rebel Food Truck, a brew from Tractor Brewing or a cold beverage from Wow Wow Lemonade. Local Americana band, Porter Draw, will entertain in the lobby from 7-9 p.m. Visitors can shop from a variety of locally handcrafted products made by Albuquerque artisans, then take a free tour of the theater. Tours start on the hour, every 20 minutes. Learn all about this almost one-hundred-year-old structure and Meet The KiMo!

Friday, March 6th, 2020

6 PM – 9 PM

Pilobolus: Pilobolus invites you to Come to Your Senses! Engage with childlike wonder in the miracle of your senses through both classic and brand new repertory that begins by examining our biology and ends by utilizing the senses in a refreshing immersion in the biosphere.

The show may contain partial nudity.

Saturday, March 7th, 2020

8 PM

Popejoy Hall

Wellness in the Park – Healthy Outdoor Cooking: Come learn how to prepare a healthy (plant-based) meal while in the great outdoors. Alizah, wilderness camp cook, will set up a classic camp kitchen and share tips and treats along the way. Stay after the workshop and enjoy a campfire circle during sunset. Registration is requested for this event to assist in planning. Dress for the weather and cooling temperature as the sun sets. Bring a camp chair if you have one for additional comfort!

Saturday, March 7th, 2020

4 PM – 7 PM

Bachechi Open Space, 9521 Rio Grande Blvd. NW

