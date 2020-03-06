Banff Mountain Film Festival features inspiring environmental films

With stops planned in about 550 communities and more than 40 countries across the globe, the Santa Fe Conservation Trust brings the Banff Centre Film Festival World Tour to Santa Fe again this year. The tour features a collection of the most inspiring action, environmental, and adventure films from the Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival — one of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the world! Board Vice President of Santa Fe Conservation Trust Nancy Cook discussed the event and what to expect this year.

Traveling to stunning landscapes and remote cultures, and bringing audiences up-close and personal with adrenaline-packed action sports, the 2019/2020 World Tour is an exhilarating and provocative exploration of the mountain world.

From the over 400 films entered into the annual Festival, award-winning films and audience favorites are among the films chosen to travel the globe, and you can be assured that the Santa Fe Conservation Trust is bringing you two nights of films that will inspire and ignite your passion for the outdoors!

Come to Banff and support the work of the Santa Fe Conservation Trust to preserve and protect cultural, historical and natural resources on local lands, recreational open spaces, and trails, and to provide accessibility for those who have challenges to getting outside and enjoying them.

Event Details

Banff Mountain Film Festival

Mon & Tues, March 16th & 17th

The Lensic Theatre, Santa Fe

7 PM – 10 PM

