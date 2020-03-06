Bernalillo County Fire Department discusses hiking safety

It’s no secret that New Mexico has some of the best hiking trails in the country, particularly here in the Duke City with Sandias in our backyard. As beautiful as these hikes are, there are some safety precautions you need to take next time you lace up those hiking boots and head into the great outdoors. From the Bernalillo County Fire Department Deputy Chief of Operations Brian Rose and Battalion Commander Chris Fichtner discussed some of those safety tips the next time you decide to take your next hike.

Some hiking tips include:

Plan and know your route

Check the weather forecast before your trip

Know your limits

Let someone know where you are going

Take water, snacks, cell phone, and light source

Wear appropriate outdoor gear and clothing

Stay away from ledges

Stay on designated trails

Never hike alone

