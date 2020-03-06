Explore all things weird at the Boulevard Trash Entertainment Oddities & Curiosities Expo

For Lovers of the Strange & Unusual… the Oddities & Curiosities Expo returns to Albuquerque on Saturday, March 7th. The O&C Expo showcases vendors and dealers from all over the country with all things weird. Co-owner and Curator Michelle Cozzaglio discussed the expo and what people can expect when they go.

You’ll find items such as Taxidermy, original artwork, skulls, bones, unusual jewelry, odd antiques, horror/Halloween related collectibles, and so much more. The O&C Expo also hosts live human suspension and sideshow performers on stage performing classics such as sword swallowing, walking on glass, human pincushion and more.

The O&C Expo provides a safe place for anyone to come and discover new artists, meet new friends and be surrounded by an amazing community of like-minded people. The event is all ages, but they always say parental discretion is advised as some items may be “scary” to young children.

