Albuquerque ER & Hospital provides better and more personal emergency care

Albuquerque ER & Hospital is the first stand-alone emergency room and micro-hospital in New Mexico. They are owned and operated by four local doctors. Owner & Physician Derek DeTemple introduced their business and discussed how they are different and better.

Emergency medical care that’s close, convenient and fast, shouldn’t be a luxury reserved only for those who live in cities. Albuquerque ER & Hospital’s facility is providing the emergency care Albuquerque deserves, provided by local ER physicians with combined decades of experience, and top-notch support and technical staff.

Their experienced team of hometown emergency room physicians, skilled ER nurses, medical technicians, and front office staff are here to provide you with the care you deserve when you need it most. They care for you and your family in the comfort of a pleasant environment, without the usual long waits and inconveniences associated with an old-fashioned emergency room.

Their state-of-the-art facility features the most advanced imaging and diagnostic equipment available and a full clinical laboratory, including MRI, CT scans, ultrasound, and X-Ray.

No matter the injury or illness, their facility is ready and equipped to provide you with the emergency care you deserve 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. And with an average wait time of ten minutes, you’ll be on your way to feeling your best quicker than ever.

