Gender justice and healing with NewMexicoWomen.org

NewMexicoWomen.Org (NMW.O) is the only fund of its kind in New Mexico that works to advance opportunities for women and girls statewide so they can lead self-sufficient, healthy, and empowered lives. Executive Director Sarah Ghiorse and Program Co-Director Fatima van Hattum discussed why women’s funds are important in New Mexico, the organizations they fund, and more on their communications campaigns.

NMW.O evolved out of Women Building Community, a program New Mexico Community Foundation initiated in 2007 in partnership with the national foundation Groundswell. The program aimed to support reproductive justice efforts statewide with a mandate to increase collaboration and shared resources among statewide, grassroots, majority women-of- color-led nonprofits.

In 2012, as Women Building Community wound down, it gave rise to a new fund for women and girls: NewMexicoWomen.Org. The decision to establish NMW.O came after research showed there was no single significant statewide fund focused on identifying, highlighting, and advocating for the needs of women and girls throughout the state of New Mexico.

In 2017, after five years as a program of New Mexico Community Foundation, NewMexicoWomen.Org became an independent organization!

NMW.O pursues its mission via a 3-pronged strategy to:

Educate: Through research and communications, NMW.O brings public attention to the issues affecting women and girls with an eye towards influencing policy and philanthropy. Lead: MW.O facilitates alliances among nonprofits, funders, and other sectors in order to concentrate resources and foster collaboration. Invest: NMW.O leverages philanthropic investments in programs serving women and girls of color and those in rural, low-income communities statewide through our donor education and strategic grant-making efforts.

For Women’s History Month 2020, they will be running a campaign called #NMWomenRepresent, focusing on New Mexican women that have had an impact on politics in the state of New Mexico.

