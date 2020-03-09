Heart & Sole Sports provides the highest quality athletic shoes

Heart & Sole Sports is a privately owned, local company that just celebrated their 20th Anniversary. Promotions and Community Outreach Matthew Glasier discussed more on who they are and their upcoming “Six Pack Running Series.”

Heart & Sole Sports is a “Run Speciality” store providing the highest quality athletic shoes for runners, walkers, and fitness-oriented customers. In addition to their runners, they are very proud to support the recovery of people recovering from injury or suffering from mobility issues. Most are referred from Albuquerque Podiatrists, Orthopedists, PTs, Trainers, and Coaches who trust Heart & Sole Sports to do the best to fit their patients and athletes.

Heart & Sole Sports is having their upcoming “Six Pack Running Series” $5 5K. It is scheduled for Sunday, March 15th and is hosted by Canteen Brewhouse. Six Pack is a fundraiser bi-monthly event providing local non-profit running groups with some funds and awareness.

In the past, they’ve raised funds for Running Medicine and for Running 505. This edition is to support a local runner, Kara Volpe, who is raising $7000 for Thompson Island Outward Bound Education Center in association with this year’s Boston Marathon.

The registration fee of $5 gets each participant a 5K run, a complimentary Craft Brew or Root Beer and provides $2 donation to the focus charity. After the run, Canteen Brewhouse hosts music on the patio.

Many people stay and enjoy some good pub food!

