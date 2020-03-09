UNM is hosting a free screening of ‘My Beautiful Stutter’

Founded in 1889 as New Mexico’s flagship institution, The University of New Mexico now occupies nearly 800 acres near old Route 66 in the heart of Albuquerque. UNM offers a wide variety of academic programs through twelve Colleges and Schools. These academic options include more than 215 degree and certificate programs, including 94 baccalaureates, 71 masters and 37 doctoral degrees. UNM Associate Professor Rick Arenas discusses a free screening of the documentary, My Beautiful Stutter.

Rick Arenas, associate professor of SHS, is hosting a free screening of My Beautiful Stutter – a documentary of five kids from around the United States who attend the Stuttering Association for the Young (SAY). Through experimental, interactive and arts-based programs, the students address challenges that come with a lifetime of bullying and stigmatization. Some went to SAY withdrawn and fearful but blossomed through the year-long program.

Arenas, who lives with a stutter himself, is passionate about helping others find effective ways to speak freely. In addition to doing research focused on developmental stuttering, he also runs the UNM Stuttering Lab. He encourages those who feel alone in their struggle with stuttering to reach out to community resources, including local stuttering support groups.

The film showing is taking place Friday, March 13, 2020, at Keller Hall at 7 p.m. It is a free event, but participants are asked to register.

