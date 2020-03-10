Meet Betty Bulldog at the 17th Annual Cardboard Derby Day

Jill Lane specializes in travel adventures around New Mexico. As an award-winning author, travel writer and pet travel specialist, she has explored New Mexico since 1995 and shares her adventures with her readers via published books, magazine articles, internet and social media forums, TV and radio. Her love of New Mexico is apparent in all her adventures as she showcases the unique treasures of New Mexico, always with her pet travel companion at her side. She, along with her Pet Travel Partner Betty Bulldog, stopped by to discuss what they’re preparing to do for this St. Patrick’s Day.

GET READY, GET SET, GET CREATIVE. GO!!!! Betty Bulldog and Jill prepare to participate in the 17th Annual Cardboard Derby Day at Sipapu Ski and Summer Area this Saturday, March 14th.

The annual Cardboard Derby is one of Sipapu’s most talked-about Family Friendly, Family Fun (pets included) Events of the year.

The Derby invites participants to build their own vessels using ONLY cardboard, duct tape, string, and paint. Then you or your team Race down the mountain for your chance to win one of $1500 worth of amazing prizes, including a Purgatory Resort Prize Package.

The Judges (including your own Travel Reporter-Jill Lane) invite you to participate at this very fun event. Let your imagination go as you create your custom racer!

Since the event is close to St. Patrick’s Day, there is always some GREEN on the slopes along with Santa Fe Brewing and other fun strolling entertainers. A Day trip to Sipapu, only a couple hours from Albuquerque…or an overnight getaway are great options for experiencing the event. Stays at Sipapu Lodge are inexpensive and right on site! The event is FREE to view!

Event details

Sunday, March 15, 2020

Sipapu Ski Area

Derby Event: 8am- 1pm. 10:30 race time.

Derby entry fee $10 at site

Participant Fee: FREE

