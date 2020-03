Public Academy for Performing Arts (PAPA) is a local charter school dedicated to the performing arts. PAPA Filmmakers, Ishpreet Singh, Walker Dodson-Sands, and Anthony Nguyen discussed how they are premiering their film TURNING at The Guild Cinema.

Event details

TURNING: A brother and sister struggle to survive in a school condemned by the dead.

Rated PG-13

March 19th, 2020

The Guild Cinema

This screening is not appropriate for all ages.

