UNM Truman Health Services is spreading awareness for National Women and Girls HIV Awareness Day

Truman Health Services is an NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home which provides the highest level of care and innovative treatment options for New Mexicans living with HIV, requiring gender services or seeking pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). They offer a variety of treatment services utilizing a holistic approach towards supporting our patients’ medical, social, behavioral and mental health needs. Truman Health Services offers community engagement and support in education, outreach and testing services.

Health Education Coordinator Colleen Chavez, Professional Intern with Outreach & Community Relations Reina, and Amanda Stafford Davis discussed National Women and Girls HIV Awareness Day and what they’re doing to help spread awareness.

Event details

Free Walk-In HIV Testing Tuesday

Mornings 8a-12p

Thursday Afternoons/Evenings 1p-7p

UNM Truman Health Services

801 Encino Pl NE Ste. A6

Albuquerque, NM 87102

Questions: 505-925-7286

