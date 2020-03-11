It’s Pi Day at Village Inn

Village Inn has been service made from scratch pancakes for over 60 years. They serve “The Best Pies in America” because they win so many Blue Ribbons at the American Pie Council every year and they share them with you for free on Wednesdays. Operations Director John Christopher stopped by to discuss what Village Inn is doing for Pi Day.

Pi Day is March 14th (3/14) and Village Inn is celebrate with, of course, pies. With that, they’re offering $2-off any pie! Because Pi Day is on a Saturday, they’re going to be celebrating early on Friday, March 13th, so everyone can enjoy pie going into the weekend.

Spring break is coming up soon and you might need a place to go for you and your kids. Luckily, all day on Mondays and Tuesdays, kids get to eat free!

Don’t forget you can be a part of Village Inn’s eClub. Just go to their website to apply and to be the first to know about special offers and events. Plus they’re offering a special coupon for signing up today.

