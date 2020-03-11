The Revolutions International Theatre Festival brings a broad scope of theatre to New Mexico

The Tricklock ensemble has a deep passion for training and creating together, teaching and mentoring, and international artistic exchange through touring and Tricklock’s Global Corridor program and The Revolutions International Theatre Festival. Juli Hendren discussed the Revolutions 20th festival and what people can expect.

The Revolutions International Theatre Festival connects communities by bringing a broad scope of world theatre to New Mexico, creating cultural and artistic fusion. They believe that exposure to world theatre and culture increases mutual understanding, inspires change, and empowers individuals to improve the overall quality of life for all people. This mission is realized through the festival’s programming:

Performances– Expanding the theatrical possibilities for all New Mexican citizens, regardless of socio-economic class or background., Revolutions is creating a cultural hub for theatrical exchange in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Workshops-Aiding in the dissemination of new forms and ideas on theatrical training and creation to the established and developing artists of New Mexico.

Community events– Providing the community with a forum for cultural exchange and dialogue that might not otherwise reach our state.

Event details

Leonora & Alejandro: La Maga y el Maestro | Double Edge Theatre | USA March 11th & 12th | 7 pm | Keshet Center for the Arts

Tickets $25 general, $16 students/seniors/veterans/artists or PASSPORTS

One | Bert & Nasi | The United Kingdom March 12th, 9 pm | March 14th, 7 pm | Elizabeth Waters Center for Dance at Carlisle Gym – UNM

Tickets $25 general, $16 students/seniors/veterans/artists or PASSPORTS

And Then…? | Ndere Troupe | UGANDA March 13th | 7 pm | The National Hispanic Cultural Center Bank of America Theatre

Tickets $25 general, $16 students/seniors/veterans/artists or PASSPORTS

Ensemble MacroFest USA | Network of Ensemble Theatres (NET) | USA March 14th, 10 am-4 pm | March 15th 10a-12p | Tricklock Performance Laboratory & Three Sisters Kitchen

For more information, email katy@tricklock.com

Spider Woman Stories | Two Worlds Productions | USA March 14th | 5 pm | q-Staff Theatre

Tickets $25 general, $16 students/seniors/veterans/artists or PASSPORTS

The Reptilian Lounge | Tricklock & Friends | USA/Everywhere March 14th | 10 pm | Tricklock Performance Laboratory Tickets $8.77 – Sorry, no Passports

