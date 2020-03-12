Help children battle cancer at the NM Fire Fighters St. Baldrick’s event

You can be a hero for kids with cancer. The St. Baldrick’s Foundation is a volunteer-powered charity that funds more in childhood cancer research grants than any organization except the U.S. government. Get involved and you’ll be giving hope to infants, children, teens and young adults fighting childhood cancers.

While the event itself is canceled, you can still donate through their website.

Due to the recent public health order temporarily prohibiting mass gatherings in New Mexico, this event has been canceled. The public health order defines mass gatherings where people gather in space like auditoriums, stadiums, arenas, conference centers, and theaters.

