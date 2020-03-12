The Vortex Theatre presents ‘Actually’

Note from The Vortex Board of Directors:

“As you may be aware, this week Governor Michele Lujan Grisham announced there have been four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico. The Vortex Theatre is cautiously monitoring the situation and will follow requirements from the State of New Mexico Department of Health, the City of Albuquerque, Bernalillo County and other health officials in the coming weeks regarding public events and community convenings. At this point we are postponing the opening of our next production, Actually, until March 27, 2020. All those who have purchased tickets for opening weekend may move those tickets at the same price to any other performance. If further scheduling adjustments are required, we will let you know.

We appreciate your support of the Vortex and look forward to seeing you at the theatre soon.

Due to the recent public health order temporarily prohibiting mass gatherings in New Mexico, this event has been postponed. The public health order defines mass gatherings where people gather in space like auditoriums, stadiums, arenas, conference centers, and theaters.

