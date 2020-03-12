White Whale Pictures brings big-screen thinking to small screen platforms

White Whale Pictures knows how important and how precious your product or service is to you. They understand what it took to cultivate it to the point of being a thriving business. That’s why they treat every single project with the respect and attention it deserves, from concept to delivery. In essence, they treat each client’s business as if it were their own. Own Justin Hunt discussed the business, what brought them back to New Mexico, and what makes them unique.

White Whale Pictures (formerly Time & Tide Productions, Inc.) is the work of internationally-acclaimed writer & director, Justin Hunt. The company is divided into two sides: Corporate & Industrial video production and feature-length films. For over 20 years, he has been telling stories in print, on television or via his films and video productions.

On the corporate side, he has worked with dozens of businesses around the country to create visual tools for Sales & Marketing, including product descriptions, television commercials, radio ads, sales packages, and many other custom-fit productions. His work has also been instrumental in the teaching and advancement of Safety & Training within the industrial landscape, including Oil & Gas, Coal Mining, and more. His clients include Crowley Fuels, BHP Billiton, USA Compression, North American Coal, Westmoreland Coal, ChevronTexaco, Navajo Transitional Energy Company, Keller Homes, The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, California Dairies, Exterran, Archrock, Elkhorn Construction, The New Mexico Activities Association and many more.

In 2019, Justin was named Producer of the Year for 2018-2019 by the American Advertising Federation for the Colorado Springs Market.

On the film side, he has written, produced and directed five feature-length films, four of which were documentaries of significant social impact.

Altogether, they have won over 30 film festivals around the world and have been distributed in over 70 countries in more than a dozen languages. The titles, Absent, The Speed of Orange and, his latest, Addicted to Porn: Chasing the Cardboard Butterfly, can all be found on numerous digital platforms such as Netflix, iTunes, Hulu, Amazon and more.

His first film, American Meth, which is narrated by Val Kilmer, is among the Top 5 most popular documentaries of all time on Hulu.

He has worked with some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Val Kilmer, James Hetfield of Metallica, World Champion boxer Johnny Tapia, and authors John Eldredge & Richard Rohr.

Through these years of experience, Justin has accumulated relationships around the world with some of the best illustrators, composers, musicians, graphic designers and special visual effects artists on the planet, and they’re all available to YOU, as clients of White Whale Pictures!

